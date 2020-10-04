Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.54. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

