Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

GAIN stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $2,636,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 86.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 106.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 199.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 92,551 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

