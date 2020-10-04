Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glanbia in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $51.80 on Friday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

