GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 3,344,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

