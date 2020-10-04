Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $182.68. 170,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $189.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 34.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 80.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

