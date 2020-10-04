Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Globant stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $182.68. 170,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $189.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.
About Globant
Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.
