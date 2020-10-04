Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,615 ($21.10).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Elodie Brian acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,989.81). Insiders have purchased 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,360 over the last three months.

LON:GOG traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 575 ($7.51). The company had a trading volume of 102,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 649.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 913.86. Go-Ahead Group has a one year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Go-Ahead Group will post 16781.1130063 earnings per share for the current year.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.