GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Tops $8.68 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bittrex, Bilaxy and DragonEX. During the last week, GoChain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and $167,755.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,105,453,978 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,453,978 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coinall, Binance, DragonEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

