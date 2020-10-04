GoldFund Reaches Market Capitalization of $124,034.28 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $124,034.28 and $1,351.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001974 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001469 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000608 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002724 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.