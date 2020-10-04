Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to announce sales of $30.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.70 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $133.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.25 million to $142.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $288.92 million, with estimates ranging from $277.29 million to $300.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

