Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,740 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,740 ($22.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,798.28 ($23.50).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,044.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,205.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,348.10 ($30.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.36%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

