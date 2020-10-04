Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.70).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €6.49 ($7.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.61 and its 200-day moving average is €8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a PE ratio of -2.67. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.