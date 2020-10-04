Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €84.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.78 ($93.85).

FRA BAYN opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €55.78 and its 200 day moving average is €58.71. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

