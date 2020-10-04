Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

