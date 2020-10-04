Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.23 ($27.32).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €21.30 ($25.06) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.26.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.