Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Critical Contrast

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and First Foundation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 1.97 $73.61 million $5.14 7.22 First Foundation $290.54 million 2.06 $56.24 million $1.25 10.75

Great Southern Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 25.04% 10.77% 1.27% First Foundation 21.72% 10.26% 0.97%

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 32.07%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Summary

First Foundation beats Great Southern Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 99 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, as well as in Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

