GreenMed (GRMD) Hits Market Cap of $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.24 or 0.05277856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GreenMed

GRMD is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

