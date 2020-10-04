GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

GRFS opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

