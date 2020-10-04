Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ: GRIN) is one of 52 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grindrod Shipping to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grindrod Shipping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping Competitors 690 1587 1517 62 2.25

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 185.75%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 73.43%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping’s rivals have a beta of -5.51, suggesting that their average share price is 651% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping Competitors -12.94% -0.25% 0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A -3.64 Grindrod Shipping Competitors $406.73 million $14.34 million 0.23

Grindrod Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

