Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 940.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,139 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,782. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

