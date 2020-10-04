Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

ASR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

