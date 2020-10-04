Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GNTY. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

