Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 50.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 122.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

GBAB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 30,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

