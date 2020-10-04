GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.88 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. GXChain has a total market cap of $28.36 million and $8.88 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001334 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

