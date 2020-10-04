Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $$19.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

