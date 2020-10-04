Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of FPRUY remained flat at $$19.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

