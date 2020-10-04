Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

HNGR opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Hanger has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Hanger by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

