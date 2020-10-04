HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.31 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $485.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

