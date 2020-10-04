HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Thursday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.098 dividend. This is a boost from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

