HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Thursday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.
