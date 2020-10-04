Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNGGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hastings Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hastings Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Hastings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hastings Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGGF remained flat at $$3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.