Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €15.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.28 ($9.75).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €7.10 ($8.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.30 million and a P/E ratio of 48.71. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €7.92 ($9.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.32.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.