Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haynes International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

HAYN stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Haynes International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,268.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 82.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

