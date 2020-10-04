Head to Head Analysis: Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) vs. Cedar Fair (NASDAQ:FUN)

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Cedar Fair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.47 billion 1.09 $172.37 million $3.08 9.21

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% Cedar Fair -15.10% -159.40% -2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hall of Fame Village and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Volatility & Risk

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Hall of Fame Village on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

