Head-To-Head Analysis: OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) versus INTL FCStone (OTCMKTS:SNEX)

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) and INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

OTC Markets Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OTC Markets Group and INTL FCStone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 25.11% 70.25% 27.16% INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OTC Markets Group and INTL FCStone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OTC Markets Group and INTL FCStone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $60.35 million 5.70 $14.94 million $1.25 23.60 INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A

INTL FCStone has higher revenue and earnings than OTC Markets Group.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, accountants, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems. In addition, it offers the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market, a suite of market trading services to companies; the OTC Disclosure & News Service for posting financial reports, disclosure documents, and news releases; Real-Time Level 2 Quote Display, a service that companies sponsor to provide their investors with access to real-time level 2 quotes available on otcmarkets.com and the company's Website; and Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws. Further, it provides risk and performance analytics tools for the banking industry; and online content that enhances their investor communication. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and changed its name to OTC Markets Group Inc. in January 2011. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About INTL FCStone

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

