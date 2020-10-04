Head to Head Analysis: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) vs. First Physicians Capital Group (NYSE:FPCG)

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal Health Services and First Physicians Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Services 1 3 8 0 2.58 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Health Services currently has a consensus price target of $132.36, suggesting a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Services and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Services 6.53% 14.75% 6.99% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Services and First Physicians Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Services $11.38 billion 0.81 $814.85 million $9.99 10.93 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Physicians Capital Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Universal Health Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Universal Health Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats First Physicians Capital Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 27, 2019, it owned and/or operated 350 inpatient facilities, and 37 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About First Physicians Capital Group

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

