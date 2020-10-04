Head to Head Comparison: Auryn Resources (AUG) & Its Peers

Auryn Resources (NYSE: AUG) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auryn Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auryn Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auryn Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Auryn Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auryn Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A -$10.50 million -19.27 Auryn Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.43

Auryn Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Auryn Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Auryn Resources Competitors 728 2794 2585 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Auryn Resources’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auryn Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Auryn Resources competitors beat Auryn Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

