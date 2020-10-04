Head to Head Comparison: CompX International (NYSE:CIX) vs. Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54% Simpson Manufacturing 13.71% 18.50% 13.90%

CompX International has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CompX International and Simpson Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 0 0 2.00

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.06%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than CompX International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CompX International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompX International and Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $124.20 million 1.39 $16.00 million N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $1.14 billion 3.47 $133.98 million $2.98 30.41

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats CompX International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products. It also provides connectors for cross laminated timber, mid-rise steel construction, wood framing, decking, and cold formed steel applications; fasteners, which include various nails, and screws and staples for decking, subfloors, drywall, and roofing applications; and fiber reinforced cementitious mortar products. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Chile, and internationally. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

