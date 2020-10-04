Head to Head Comparison: IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) and The LGL Group (NASDAQ:LGL)

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IMPINJ alerts:

82.7% of IMPINJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of IMPINJ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IMPINJ and The LGL Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPINJ $152.84 million 4.26 -$22.99 million ($1.02) -27.94 The LGL Group $31.90 million 1.41 $7.02 million N/A N/A

The LGL Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMPINJ.

Volatility & Risk

IMPINJ has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMPINJ and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPINJ -21.57% -14.90% -8.70% The LGL Group 17.92% 8.77% 7.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IMPINJ and The LGL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPINJ 0 2 3 0 2.60 The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMPINJ currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given IMPINJ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Summary

IMPINJ beats The LGL Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, a distributed operating system for its platform. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite earth stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.