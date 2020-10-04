Head to Head Comparison: US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) versus AU Min Africa PTY (NASDAQ:GRYEF)

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) and AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

US Ecology has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares US Ecology and AU Min Africa PTY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Ecology -34.42% 4.11% 1.58% AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of US Ecology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Ecology and AU Min Africa PTY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Ecology $685.51 million 1.54 $33.14 million $1.96 17.06 AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for US Ecology and AU Min Africa PTY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Ecology 0 1 2 0 2.67 AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Ecology presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.54%. Given US Ecology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe US Ecology is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Summary

US Ecology beats AU Min Africa PTY on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides services, such as on-site management, waste characterization, transportation, and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste; and specialty field services comprising industrial cleaning and maintenance, remediation, lab packs, retail, transportation, emergency response, and other services to commercial and industrial facilities, and government entities. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About AU Min Africa PTY

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

