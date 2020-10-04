Head to Head Contrast: Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) versus Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Progenity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $7.30 million 1.26 -$6.71 million N/A N/A Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progenity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cancer Genetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cancer Genetics and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00

Progenity has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.01%. Given Progenity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Cancer Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics -16.14% -57.99% -24.70% Progenity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Progenity beats Cancer Genetics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests; and has collaboration with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools and platform technologies to support the development of new cancer therapeutics. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

