Head-To-Head Contrast: Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) vs. LATAM Airlines Group (NASDAQ:LTMAQ)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

This table compares Mesa Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $723.36 million 0.15 $47.58 million $1.64 1.85 LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.09 $190.43 million $0.31 4.87

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mesa Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 67.77%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group 4.53% 6.58% 1.92% LATAM Airlines Group -33.47% -45.13% -3.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.