Head-To-Head Review: Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) vs. Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.34%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 776.99 -$43.75 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.66 $4.16 million $0.34 19.09

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mobiquity Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

