Head to Head Review: New Mountain Finance (NMFC) versus Its Rivals

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ: NMFC) is one of 40 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare New Mountain Finance to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 80.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96% New Mountain Finance Competitors -110.13% 5.87% 2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Mountain Finance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance Competitors 470 1047 823 42 2.18

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.76%. Given New Mountain Finance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $276.51 million $112.56 million 7.80 New Mountain Finance Competitors $154.27 million $45.68 million 6.31

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. New Mountain Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

