Head-To-Head Review: NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) and Its Peers

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -131.25 NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 39.65

NYSE:SLQT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NYSE:SLQT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 NYSE:SLQT Competitors 296 916 1014 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 9.41%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT peers beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.