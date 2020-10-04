Head-To-Head Survey: National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) vs. PacWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 2 2 1 2.80 National Australia Bank 1 0 2 0 2.33

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 1.49 $468.64 million $3.90 4.46 National Australia Bank $23.02 billion 1.56 $3.38 billion $0.61 10.48

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -90.52% 7.15% 1.12% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.