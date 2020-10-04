Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.29. Healthequity posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 46.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter worth $723,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 69.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 650,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.