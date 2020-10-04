Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.49 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $170.95 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,574,978,936 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

