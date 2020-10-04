HedgeTrade (HEDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00010119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $364.97 million and $1.03 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003901 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000944 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

