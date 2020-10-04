HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.00 ($70.59).

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of ETR:HEI traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €51.74 ($60.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.63. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

