Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $213.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,394,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

