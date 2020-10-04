Helex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,259.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Helex has a market cap of $11,293.86 and $4,259.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.66 or 0.05278154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Helex is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

