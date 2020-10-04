HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

HLLGY opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

